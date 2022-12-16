GOALPARA: Four persons, including a minor, were killed in separate incidents of attacks by wild elephants on Thursday in Goalpara district of Assam.

A forest official is also among the four killed by wild elephants in Goalpara district of Assam.

On Thursday afternoon, a herd of wild elephants attacked three vehicles plying on national highway 12 in the Lakhipur area, killing three persons, including a minor, on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Jaybor Ali, Ramani Rabha and his minor daughter Jenisa Rabha.

Rabha’s wife sustained grievous injuries in the incident.

In another incident, a forest worker was killed in an attack by wild elephants in Goalpara district of Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Shahdev Rai (51).