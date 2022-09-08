Guwahati: A 63-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her foster child on Thursday in south Assam’s Hailakandi district, police said.

The woman, identified as Joyshree Debroy, a retired government official, was found dead inside the bedroom of her residence in the Toll Road area in Hailakandi town.

“A plastic rope was found near the body and it is suspected that she was strangulated with it,” said a police official.

The family members of the woman accused foster son Tridip Debroy of killing her mother.

They have lodged a complaint with the police alleging his involvement in the murder.

“The family members believe that Tridip has killed her. He has been harassing his mother for a long time,” said the police official.

Police have arrested Tridip and registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC, he said.