Dibrugarh: A former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader has died in a fire incident at his residence at Moranhat in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Jitu Das, a former general secretary of AASU, Dibrugarh district, died in the fire incident on Wednesday evening.

The body of Jitu Das recovered after the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

An investigation is going on to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

“Right now we cannot say how Jitu Das caught fire and died. We are investigating the case,” said a police official.

On the other hand, AASU and other organizations mourned the sudden demise of the former student leader.