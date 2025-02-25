Guwahati: Forest officials in Dhubri, Assam seized an illegal band sawmill operating in the Paglahat area.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb environmental crimes in the region, an official said.

The forest official informed that the raid based on specific inputs resulted in the successful dismantling of an unauthorized sawmill.

A dedicated team of forest personnel assisted in the operation, which was prompted by a tip-off.

The forest department prevented further illegal processing of timber.

Officials have also issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against individuals involved in operating illegal sawmills and engaging in timber smuggling.

However, the official said that no arrests were made during the operation but all equipment used to operate the mill was seized.