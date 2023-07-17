GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam continues to be grim with around 1 lakh people in the state still remaining affected.

According to the Assam state disaster management authority (ASDMA), at least 10 districts in the state reeling under water.

The flood affected districts of Assam are: Sonitpur, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar and Udalguri.

Over 98,800 people in these 10 districts of Assam are affected by the monsoon floods in the state.

Golaghat is the worst hit district in Assam with nearly 29,000 affected, followed by Dhemaji (28,000) and Sivasagar (13,500).

Currently, 371 villages across Assam are under water and 3618.35 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state, the ASDMA said.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark in Dhubri, Tezpur and Neamatighat, while its tributary Dikhou was in spate in Sivasagar.