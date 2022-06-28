NORTH LAKHIMPUR: The flood situation in Lakhimpur district of Assam continues to be grim.

Following incessant rainfall since Monday night and the release of dam water to Ranganadi and Dikrong by NEEPCO from its hydro-electrical power plants in Arunachal Pradesh, the flood situation in Lakhimpur district of Assam continues to be grim.

Several places in Lakhimpur district got flooded due to persistent rainfall, inundating the main town on Tuesday morning.

Heavy rainfall created water logging in many parts of Lakhimpur town.

The released water from the dam in Ranganadi and Dikrong continues to wreak havoc in the Lakhimpur district.

Over 200 villages under Bihpuriya, Kadam, North Lakhimpur, Naoboicha, Subansiri, Dhakuakhana and Narayanpur revenue circles have been affected by the floods this year.

All the major rivers and their tributaries continue to flow over the danger level mark and many bridges were washed away by floodwaters.

The dam-induced flood waters of all the major rivers have inundated a vast area of agricultural lands and human settlements, with loss and damages to property.

Thus far, 1,16,601 persons have been affected by the floods in the district.

A total crop area of 1318.15 hectares have also been damaged due to floods in the district.