NORTH LAKHIMPUR: Air connectivity to Lilabari airport in Lakhimpur district of Assam got a further boost with inauguration of new flight serviced to Shillong in Meghalaya and Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindhiya inaugurated flight services along the new air routes virtually on Sunday.

These newly inaugurated air routes will be operated by Alliance Air in their regional connectivity schedules under UDAN scheme.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah and Assam MLA Manab Deka.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh counterparts Conrad Sangma, Biren Singh and Pema Khandu respectively along with union law minister Kiren Rijiju also participated in the inauguration ceremony virtually.

Alliance Air will operate Shillong-Lilabari-Shillong flights four days a week while the Lilabari-Ziro-Lilabari flight will be bi-weekly.

Alliance Air already operates daily flights between Kolkata-Lilabari-Kolkata.