Guwahati: The police in Sribhumi, Assam intercepted and pushed back five individuals attempting to illegally cross into India from Bangladesh.

The group, comprising four Rohingyas and one Bangladeshi, was identified and apprehended near the border.

Sources said that following standard procedures, the police ensured the individuals were returned to their respective territories.

None of the persons had valid documents and had attempted to flee to other states via Assam to secure jobs.

Earlier on February 11, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, and two Indian touts who were attempting to cross into India near the international border in East Jaintia Hills.

Troops of the 172 Battalion laid a special ambush in the bordering area of Rattachera, acting on a specific intelligence input.

The individuals, residents of Dhaka, Bangladesh, were travelling in a vehicle with registration number AS01AG3395.