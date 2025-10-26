Dibrugarh: The Maijan Chhath Puja Committee in Dibrugarh is finalizing preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja at the ghat, taking all necessary safety measures.

Workers are cleaning and setting up safety infrastructure, lighting, and other arrangements at approved ghats along the Brahmaputra.

Chhath Puja, also known as Dala Chhath or Surya Shashti, is an ancient Hindu festival honoring the Sun God. Devotees gather along the riverbank to offer prayers to the rising sun, often standing in the water.

The Maijan Chhath Puja Committee is ensuring the celebrations are safe as thousands of devotees prepare for the event on October 27.

The district administration held a review meeting on Saturday, chaired by Additional District Commissioner (Administration) Biraj Baruah, bringing together departments and puja committees to coordinate safety, hygiene, and crowd management.

To prevent overcrowding and noise, restrictions include banning DJ music and firecrackers near puja sites.

“We are celebrating Chhath Puja at our Maijan ghat, and our preparations are in the final stage. We are following the government’s restrictions and rules,” said a committee member.