Guwahati: Rajan Baidya, a Food Corporation of India (FCI) officer from Assam, has been promoted to the rank of Assistant General Manager (Genl.). He is the only officer from the Northeast to be promoted to this rank this year.

Baidya, who was serving as Manager (General) of FCI, has been posted to the North Zone of the public sector undertaking. He is a native of Doomdooma in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Baidy is one of the 21 FCI officers promoted to the rank of AGM (Genl.) under the Accelerated Promotion Scheme (APS) of the PSU.

The promotion of Baidya and 20 other FCI officers has been viewed as a positive development. An official said that the stagnation in the career of FCI officers has been addressed with this move. He also said that the latest move of the FCI authorities will definitely energize the officers.

Baidya has held various positions in the organization and is known for his integrity and dedication to work.

The promotion of Baidya is a proud moment for Assam and the Northeast. It is a recognition of his hard work and dedication. It is also a boost for the morale of other FCI officers in the region.