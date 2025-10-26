Guwahati: In a major crackdown on quackery, the Golaghat Police on Sunday arrested a man posing as a doctor who had been illegally running a medical clinic at D.K.D. College Road in Dergaon.

Golaghat Police wrote on X, “Golaghat Police arrested #FakeDoctor R.C. Sen, who falsely claimed to be a medical practitioner & was operating a clinic at D.K.D. College Road, Dergaon. Case registered at Dergaon PS against him. Legal action initiated as per law.”

The accused, identified as R.C. Sen, had allegedly been treating patients without valid medical qualifications or registration. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the premises and seized several documents and medical equipment from the clinic.

A case has been registered at Dergaon Police Station, and further investigation is underway to determine how long the fake doctor had been operating and whether others were involved in the illegal practice.

Police officials said strict legal action will be taken to ensure such fraudulent activities are curbed, emphasizing that practicing medicine without authorization endangers public health and violates the law.