Guwahati: A notification is doing rounds on WhatsApp under the name of the Assam Government’s general administration department.

According to this notification, Assam government has declared a local holiday in Kamrup (Metro) district on June 27 (Tuesday) on the occasion of Ambubachi Mela festival.

The notification says that all State government educational institutions will remain closed on June 27 in view of the local holiday.

The notice undersigned by some MS Manivarnnam (mentioned as Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) General Administration Department) further states that all financial institutions within Kamrup (Metro) will also remain closed

Northeast Now received the same memorandum on its WhatsApp number from a reader who wanted to know if it was authentic.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration, however, clarified that the notification is fake. No such holiday has been declared.

The Kamrup (Metro) via its Twitter handle called this notice to be forged.

“Fake alert: Citizens and concerned stakeholders may please note that this letter is fake and forged. No such holiday has been declared,” said the tweet.