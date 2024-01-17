GOALPARA: Ahead of Republic Day, police in Goalpara district of Assam have seized a huge quantity of explosives on Wednesday (January 17).

A team of officials from the Dhupdhara police station in Goalpara district of Assam recovered the explosives from a vehicle during regular checking along national highway 17.

According to reports, the vehicle broke through police barricade in a bid to escape from the police.

The police engaged in an intense high-speed chase and ultimately, both the occupants of the vehicle abandon the car and fled from the spot.

Police recovered over 2000 gelatin sticks, 1800 detonators, eight bundles of blasting wires and one battery.

The police, meanwhile, have launched a manhunt to nab the two escaped occupants of the car.