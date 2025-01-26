Guwahati: A wild elephant known for its calm demeanor was electrocuted to death in Sonitpur, Assam.

The elephant, affectionately called “Laden” by locals, was searching for food at the New Adabari Tea Estate in Balipara when it accidentally came into contact with a live wire near an office building.

The massive tusker, which was a familiar sight in the area, died instantly.

Locals gathered at the site to pay their respects, lighting incense sticks and praying for the departed soul.

Locals said that “Laden” was of non-aggressive nature and had been around for years.

