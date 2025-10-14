Dibrugarh: Forest official rescued an elephant calf trapped under a fallen tree in Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve.

After getting the information, the forest officials from Kuklung Range of Manas National Park swung into action and cut the tree which was fallen on a elephant calf and the calf has been struggling.

In a Facebook post, Assam forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary wrote: “Bravery in the wild at Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve — where courage meets compassion! Forest staff of Kuklung Range displayed exceptional courage and compassion by rescuing an elephant calf trapped under a fallen tree-a gentle reminder that coexistence is care in action”.

“The elephant calf has been trapped under a fallen tree in Kuklung Range of Manas National Park. We got information and immediately a team if foresters rushed to the place and rescued the elephant calf by cutting the tree,” said an forest official.

Also Read: Rare albino stinging catfish recorded in Assam’s Brahmaputra valley

He added, “The elephant calf has been with an elephant herd, somehow, the calf got trapped under the fallen tree. We are very much happy that the elephant calf was successfully rescued by our brave foresters,”.

Manas National Park is known for its rare and endangered endemic wildlife such as the Assam roofed turtle, hispid hare, golden langur and pygmy hog.

In 1985, Manas National Park was declared as a world heritage site.