DIPHU: Drugs worth Rs 18 crore were seized by a team of police and CRPF in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Sunday.

As many as 3.5 kg of Heroin were recovered by the security personnel in Karbi Anglong district of Assam from a vehicle.

The drugs were kept in 286 packets of soap cases.

The drugs consignment was recovered from a joint Naka at Dilai Tiniali area in Karbi Anglong district in Assam.

Two persons have been arrested by the Assam police in connection with the seizure of the drugs consignment.

Also read: Assam: Two picnickers killed, 11 injured in road accident in Karimganj

The arrested persons have been identified as Golap Khandakar (29) and Sahanur Mir (21) from Barpeta district in Assam.

The four-wheeler, bearing registration number AS-01 MC-4996, has also been seized by the police in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The vehicle had entered into Assam from Manipur.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case has been launched by the Assam police.