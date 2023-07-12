MORIGAON: A notorious drugs trader was injured in police firing.

The incident has been reported from Morigaon district of Assam.

The accused identified as Mofizul Haque allegedly tried to flee from police custody by snatching a weapon from a constable.

After snatching the weapon, the accused started shooting at the police.

The police personnel resorted to retaliatory firing in which Mofizul Haque – the alleged drugs peddler was injured.

Mofizul sustained severe injuries in his leg and was taken to a hospital in Morigaon, Assam.

He was later referred to Guwahati for better treatment.