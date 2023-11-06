Haflong: The Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) has ousted its former deputy C-in-C, Babu Hojai alias Popil Hojai, from the organization for joining the Congress party.

In a press statement on Sunday evening, Kharmindao Dimasa, president of the Hirimba Justice Forum, which was formed by former DNLA cadres after the group disbanded, said that Hojai had been expelled for breaching the organization’s rules by joining a political party.

The DNLA, along with its civil wing, the Dimasa People’s Supreme Council (DPSC), had laid down their arms before the Assam government in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma on October 28, 2023.

The DNLA had inked a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Assam government on April 27, 2023, after signing an agreement for a unitary ceasefire for another six months in September 2022.

The statement further said that the Hirimba Justice Forum was formed by former DNLA cadres after the organization disbanded.

The Forum’s prime objective is to monitor the implementation of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed between the DNLA, the union government, and the state government.