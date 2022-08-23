SILCHAR: An aspirant of the Assam direct recruitment exam staged a sit-in protest demanding exams centres in Hailakandi and Karimganj towns of Barak Valley.

The aspirant named Biswadeep Das, who staged the sit-in protest, hails from Karimganj town in Barak Valley of Assam.

Das protested outside the Karimganj deputy commissioner’s office for the August 28 exams of Assam direct recruitment.

He held a placard that said: “For the aspirants, who will sit for the August 28 exams (of Assam direct recruitment), demand has been made to arrange exam centres in Hailakandi and Karimganj.”

Notably, aspirants of the Assam direct recruitment, belonging to the Barak Valley region of the state, were asked to sit for their exams in Silchar town of Cachar district in Assam.

The Barak Valley region of Assam comprises of three districts: Cachar, Hailakandi and Karinganj.

Thus, making it compulsory for the aspirants of the Karimganj and Hailakandi district to come to Silchar and sit for their exams.

According to reports, over 5500 aspirants missed the examination held on August 21 allegedly due to heavy traffic that they encountered while on their way to the exam centers.

However, the Cachar district administration in Assam has refuted the allegations.

Deputy commissioner of Cachar district in Assam – Rohan Kumar Jha has claimed the no case of candidate missing their exam due to traffic jam were reported.

The Assam government had constituted a commission by the name – Assam Direct Recruitment Commission to conduct the recruitment process for the over 27,000 Grade-III and Grade-IV posts that have been lying vacant in various Assam government departments.

This commission was formed to fulfil the promise of BJP-led government in Assam’s guarantee of proving 1 lakh jobs per year.

On August 21, the first of the exams of the Assam direct recruitment was conducted in 25 districts of the state.

The next of the exams for the Assam direct recruitment will be held on August 28.