Digboi: The Anita Das Memorial Educational Foundation, at Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district, will host a literary gathering on Sunday, October 26, at the Lion’s Club, Digboi.

The event will bring together poets, writers, and literature enthusiasts for the launch of the poetic collection “Manikimodhuri”, a rare and aromatic variety of rice from Assam.

The collection is authored by Gopal Chandra Das, a 1975 Arts graduate and retired Assistant Commissioner of the Customs, Excise, and Service Tax Department.

The book features nearly sixty poems composed over several years. Das has also contributed to supporting students and financially disadvantaged individuals in the community.

The title “Manikimodhuri” is inspired by “Maniki Modhuri Joha,” a rare and fragrant variety of Joha rice from Assam, known for its delicate sweetness and aroma. The poems use this imagery to reflect on human life, kindness, memories, and emotions.

The collection addresses themes ranging from the challenges of modern life to socio-political reflections on bureaucrats, as well as the beauty of nature and Assam’s cultural landscape.

A poem dedicated to singer and cultural figure Zubeen Garg is included in the collection.

The Makum Unit of Assam Kabi Sanmilan contributed to the completion of the work, reflecting collaborative efforts within Assam’s literary community.

Minadevi Barua of Doomdooma and novelist and short-story writer Sunil Bargohain of Tinsukia district will attend the event as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively.

On behalf of the foundation, Gopal Chandra Das expressed gratitude to invitees and supporters, noting their presence would add significance to the event.

The programme is expected to draw poets, writers, and literature enthusiasts from across the region and is part of the foundation’s efforts to promote education, literature, and cultural activities.