Digboi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday issued a stern warning against the Veer Lachit Sena, hinting at a possible government crackdown or even a ban for its alleged involvement in intimidation, extortion, and public unrest.

In Assam’s Digboi, Tinsukia district, similar tensions are visible. Residents have expressed anger over an unauthorised rise in the prices of essential items like tomatoes and eggs.

Traders claim the sudden hike was due to external pressure and unstable market conditions.

“We are bearing extra costs for procurement and transport. The price hike is natural under such pressure,” said a vegetable vendor at Charali Market.

A grocer at Tingrai Market alleged, “We are being forced to buy eggs through a group not related to the trade, and at rates much higher than before,” suggesting interference by unauthorised individuals.

Locals have accused the police and administration of failing to maintain price control or protect consumers from a group allegedly creating fear among traders and buyers.

A social activist-cum-businessman, who said he was once associated with the organisation, admitted that a few individuals might be running a syndicate-like operation. “Organisations must not be stained for the acts of a few,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, the Chief Minister accused the Veer Lachit Sena of “creating a disturbing atmosphere in the name of cultural activities and donation drives.” He also alleged that its members have caused environmental damage and social unrest.

“A ban may be considered, just like in the case of ULFA(I),” Sarma said, confirming that some individuals linked to the organisation are already under investigation.

In Digboi, several senior citizens and local activists have expressed concern and approached the Digboi Journalists’ Union, urging media attention on the irregularities and growing fear among residents.

As the government considers its next move, the situation in Digboi reflects a broader unease across Assam, marked by economic instability, weak administration, and fear of organised intimidation.