Dibrugarh: The second edition of Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival will be held at the university from February 5-8.

Over 120 authors from around 25 countries across the world are taking part in the second edition of the festival jointly organized by the university and Guwahati-based Foundation for Culture, Arts & Literature (FOCAL).

With over 50 sessions and workshops, the festival will provide a platform for several global award winning authors, poets, and scholars to share their literary wisdom and experiences.

The festival will also feature an impressive lineup of Indian authors, including some prominent writers from the North East.

