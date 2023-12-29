Guwahati: The much-awaited event for book lovers, the Assam Book Fair 2023 starts at the Assam Engineering Institute (AEI) field, Chamdmari on Friday.

The event will go on till the 9th of January 2023.

The book fair will have 135 book stalls and publication houses: 19 from Kolkata, seven from Delhi, 14 from Dhaka, and one each from Ranchi, Noida, and Punjab.

The Publication Board Assam (PBA), the All Assam Publishers’ and Book Sellers’ Association hold this book fair at Guwahati, every year.

Renowned publishing entities like Penguin and Oxford have already extended their interest in participating, underscoring the fair’s growing international exposure.

Sahitya Akademi secretary K. Sreenivasarao, advocate-writer J. Sai Deepak, former AXX president Kanaksen Deka, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and others will be present at the inaugural programme of the book fair on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sent his best wishes for the book fair by sharing a message in X. He said that books are the best friend of the world and he congratulated all the participants of the event.