DIBRUGARH: Two students of Dibrugarh University in Assam drowned in the Siang River at Raneghat in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat.

According to reports, five students went to the Siang River at Raneghat in Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The incident took place while they were taking bath in the river.

However, three of them managed to come to the shore but two others are yet to be traced.

Rescue teams from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are continuing the rescue operations in the Siang River.

The two missing Dibrugarh University students are: Prasiddha Handique and Subhadeep Paul.

Prasiddha Handique, hailing from Chiring Chapori in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, is a PGDCA last semester student.

On the other hand, Subhadeep Paul, hailing from Gohpur, is a BCA sixth semester student of Dibrugarh University in Assam.