Dibrugarh: The month-long Sansad Khel Mahotsav will be held across six constituencies of Assam’s Dibrugarh, with games scheduled at 11 different venues.

Addressing a press conference, Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) president Niranjan Saikia said, “The Sansad Khel Mahotsav is a national sports festival, and on October 31, 2025, it will be inaugurated in Dibrugarh. The games will be held across 11 venues in six constituencies of the district. It has been organized in Assam and other parts of India with a key focus on promoting sports and fitness among the youth.”

“In Assam, it includes events like football, cricket, and volleyball. In Dibrugarh, local matches are scheduled between October 31 and December 25, 2025. The event involves a three-level competition at the village, block, or ward, and parliamentary constituency levels, aimed at identifying and nurturing local talent,” Saikia said.

He added, “The sports include football, cricket, volleyball, athletics, and three indigenous games viz. khoko, kabaddi, pithu, and tug of war. We were supposed to start the games in September, but due to the sudden demise of Zubeen Garg, it got delayed. The Sansad Khel Mahotsav will help groom budding players.”

“The Sansad Khel Mahotsav aims to identify and nurture promising sporting talents at the grassroots level while encouraging wider participation in both indigenous and mainstream sports. It also seeks to instil the values of discipline, teamwork, and perseverance among young people, qualities that lie at the heart of nation-building,” he said.

DDSA working president Manash Jyoti Dutta, vice president Imdad Ahmed, football secretary Ashim Hazarika, and athletics secretary Bipul Chutia were present at the press conference.