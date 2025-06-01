Dibrugarh: Amid torrential rains, the Brahmaputra River breached its danger level in Dibrugarh, Assam, on Sunday, raising alarms among residents.

Water resources officials reported that the river was flowing at a critical height of 105.85 metres, surpassing the danger threshold of 105.70 metres by 15 centimeters.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A sudden rise in water level affected around 35 villages and over 10,000 people in Dibrugarh district amid the recent spate of floods.

The ongoing monsoon season has begun with a vengeance. Meteorological predictions indicate that rains in upper Assam and the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh could push the Brahmaputra to potentially record-breaking levels.

Notably, on September 3, 1998, the Brahmaputra reached its highest level in Dibrugarh. It measures 106.48 meters, allowing Dibrugarh to narrowly avoid catastrophic flooding.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The water level is concerning. We are monitoring the situation closely,” stated an official from the Assam Water Resources Department.

District officials have urged residents living along the riverbanks to remain vigilant. “We are in the initial stages of the flood season, and the situation could worsen,” an official said.

In light of possible erosion-related damages, the Dibrugarh district administration has released emergency contact numbers for public reporting.

Residents can reach out via mobile at 9435358371, landlines at 0373-2312940 or 0373-2450100, and a toll-free number, 1077, to report any incidents promptly.

Furthermore, water levels in the Brahmaputra’s main tributary, the River Buridehing, are also on the rise. The river at Naharkatia measured 118.58 meters, hovering just below the danger level of 120.40 meters. In Khowang, water levels were at 101.43 meters, against a danger level of 102.11 meters.

As the district braces for potential floods, local authorities have urged residents to stay prepared. The monsoon season will intensify its impact on the Brahmaputra in the coming days.