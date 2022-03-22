DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh district administration on Tuesday imposed a ban on illegal coal mining at the Tarajan tea estate in Naharkatia area of the upper Assam’s district.

Deputy Commissioner cum district magistrate Biswajit Pegu in an order imposed restrictions on illegal coal mining at the tea estate under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The Tarajan tea estate is situated behind the Tarajan hills, 5-km north east of the Tipam-Deosali hill range has a significant reservoir of coal

“The prohibitory order on illegal coal mining at Tarajan tea estate in Naharkatia will remain in force till further notice. Any person violating the order will be prosecuted under section 188 of the IPC,” the order mentioned.

The coal deposit at Tarajan tea estate is part of the 40-km stretch of Dilli-Jeypore coalfield which falls partly in Dibrugarh district.

Sources said that illegal coal mining has been going on at Tarajan tea estate for a long time. Locals and day labourers use to dig out coal with sharp tools which are then carried in gunny bags and deposited at some specific locations where they are sold to buyers.