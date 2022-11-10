GUWAHATI: The results for the Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) elections in Assam were declared on Thursday (November 10).

The BJP-led national democratic alliance (NDA) secured 12 out of the 22 seats in the Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) in Assam.

While, the BJP managed to win 11 seats, its ally – the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won one seat, thus securing majority.

On the other hand, the opposition Assam Congress managed to win only two seats.

Independent candidates emerged victorious in eight seats, the Assam state election commission (SEC) informed.

A high 80 percent voters’ turnout was recorded during the polling of the Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) on Tuesday (November 8).

The 22 constituencies of the Deori Autonomous Council are spread across six districts and four sub-divisions of other districts in Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed joy at the resounding victory of the BJP and its ally in the DAC elections.

“The resounding victory of Assam BJP and allies in Deori Autonomous Council election revalidates popular trust in our government,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM added: “My deep gratitude to voters of Council area for giving us this huge mandate. I thank each party worker.”