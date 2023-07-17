GUWAHATI: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), on Sunday (July 16), said that it has filed a case in the Supreme Court against the exercise.

This was informed by general secretary and MLA Aminul Islam to media persons in Guwahati.

“We have moved the Supreme Court challenging the delimitation power, which have been given to the election commission,” Islam said.

He added: “Because of the amendments, the ECI can form its own guidelines and conduct delimitation without any accountability.”

The AIUDF leader from Assam said that the delimitation commission should conduct delimitation exercise as earlier instead of the ECI.

“The draft delimitation proposal has been prepared to benefit the BJP, so that it wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in Assam,” Islam said.

He questioned the need of conducting a delimitation exercise in Assam as “a nationwide delimitation exercise will take place in 2026”.

It may be mentioned here that besides the AIUDF, several other opposition parties in Assam have also raised objection to the delimitation process in the state.

As per the recently published draft delimitation proposal, while the number of assembly and Lok Sabha seats in Assam will remain unchanged at 126 and 14 respectively, changes will be initiated in the geographical boundaries of most constituencies – both assembly and Lok Sabha.