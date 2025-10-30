Guwahati: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Assam on November 9 to attend a major Indian Air Force (IAF) air show in Guwahati, where around 150 aircraft, including Rafale, Sukhoi and MiG fighter jets, will take part.

The grand event will be held at Lachit Ghat on the banks of the Brahmaputra River, where the skies over Guwahati will showcase a stunning display of aerial skill, coordination and strength.

Announcing the visit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “On November 9, the Union Defence Minister will attend a mega air show at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati, where 150 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, including Rafales, Sukhois and MiGs, will demonstrate their capabilities.”

This large-scale air show is part of the IAF’s Air Force Day celebrations in the Northeast and marks the first event of such magnitude in the region.

With the theme “Infallible, Impervious and Precise”, the programme highlights the IAF’s commitment to excellence, discipline and accuracy in every operation.

The event will include performances by a range of aircraft, from frontline fighter jets to transport planes and helicopters flying in synchronised formations. Spectators can look forward to thrilling aerial manoeuvres that reflect the Air Force’s advanced technology and expertise.

Officials said the show is designed not only to display India’s air power but also to motivate young people in the Northeast to consider careers in the armed forces. It will serve as a celebration of patriotism, courage and national pride.

