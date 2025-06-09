Dibrugarh: In light of the ongoing excessive heatwave conditions across Assam, the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), Dibrugarh, has issued a detailed set of guidelines for all government provincialised, TG-managed, and private schools in the district to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

The directive, signed by Dr. Samiron Bora, DEEO cum Inspector of Schools, outlines several preventive measures to combat the adverse effects of the extreme temperatures.

“Morning assemblies should be conducted either in shaded areas, classrooms, or halls. Additionally, the daily temperature reading must be shared during the assembly to raise awareness among students,” the DEEO stated.

It further said, ” If feasible, a maximum of three students should be seated per bench to ensure comfort and reduce crowding. Adequate facilities for safe and pure drinking water must be made available in front of every classroom. Students should be encouraged to drink water at regular intervals, preferably every 30 minutes,”.

“All electric fans in classrooms must be functional at all times. Immediate steps must be taken to repair or replace any non-functioning fans. Students may be instructed not to wear blazers, waistcoats, or ties during the heatwave. Those feeling discomfort in shoes may be allowed to wear sandals,” DEEO stated.

It further said, “In case any student shows signs of uneasiness or heat-related discomfort, their parents must be informed immediately, and arrangements should be made to seek assistance from the nearest hospital. Parents may also be sensitized on preventive measures via messages or phone calls,”.

“All outdoor activities for students are to be suspended during this period of extreme heat. Vendors selling ice cream, phuska, or other roadside food items must not be allowed near the school premises. Students must not be allowed to leave the campus during recess to consume food from street vendors,” the DEEO said