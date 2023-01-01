GUWAHATI: Young cricketer from Assam – Riyan Parag – who is in the limelight following his scintillating knock of 28-ball 78 in a Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad has made a statement on the recent fame that he has been receiving.

Riyan Parag from Assam has stated that handling performance pressure in India is harder than playing cricket in the country.

“Cricket in India is easy. But handling pressure is a bit harder,” Riyan Parag from Assam said.

The young cricketer from Assam has been in dazzling form in recent times.

Prior to the Ranji Trophy, Riyan Parag had put up impressive performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare tournaments.

In his third first-class game of the ongoing season, 21-year-old Riyan Parag impressed with his all-round performance for his state team, Assam.

In the Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad, Riyan Parag first dismissed four batsmen for 48 runs in 20 overs.

Then, in the Assam second innings, Riyan Parag set the stage on fire by making 78 runs from just 28 balls on Wednesday (December 28).

He came out to bat at number four for Assam and, with the help of eight fours and six sixes, smoked 78 runs.

He batted at a strike rate of 278.57 and hammered all the opposition bowlers. He completed his fifty in just 19 balls.

The impactful innings by Parag didn’t go unnoticed, as fans took to social media to laud the cricketer for his purple patch and demanded his inclusion in the Indian team as well.