Hojai: A contract killer reportedly hired from Bihar by unidentified people to kill a person in Assam’s Hojai district was allegedly gunned down by police on Monday.

Police claimed the man was shot at when he attempted to flee after he was taken by the police to Lumding town on Monday night to retrieve the gun that was allegedly used by him in the crime

The gun was reportedly hidden under a bridge, claimed a police official.

The police official said the man was reportedly hired from Bihar along with another person by some people from Lumding to kill a former railway employee.

The hired assailants had shot at and injured the victim in Lumding town on Friday night.

Following it police launched a manhunt to nab those behind it and nine persons were arrested on Sunday night.

The main accused was arrested from Bongaigaon railway station that night, he said.

When the man was taken to Lumding town to retrieve the arm used in the crime he showed the police two handmade pistols.

“But another automatic pistol was also hidden there and he used it to fire at the police party and some bullets hit its vehicle.

“In the subsequent retaliatory firing the man was injured. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead,” the official added.

According to an affidavit to the Gauhati High Court, Assam police have killed a total of 51 people and injured 139 others since May 2021.