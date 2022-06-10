Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday filed an FIR against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, and Naveen Kumar Jindal, for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The APCC in its FIR lodged at Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati said that the two leaders’ statements were not only derogatory but have also maligned the image of Indian civilization and have affected the country’s age-old unity and integrity amidst diversity.

APCC senior spokesperson Romen Chandra Borthakur said, “Such statements always adversely and negatively impact our society and it is considered a criminal offence. So, action may be taken against the above-mentioned persons as per the IPC and exemplary punishment should be given to them. Otherwise, this may invite unwanted circumstances in the future.”

BJP on June 5 suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Delhi Police had provided security to Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

She had requested the police to provide security citing harassment and threats she had been receiving.