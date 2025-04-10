Guwahati : Assam Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma has recently disclosed to the public that he is willing to gift gamochas as Bihu greetings.

Sarma, in a post on X, wrote, “‘Gamocha’—a timeless symbol of Assamese heritage—is offered during Bihu as a mark of respect to elders and affection to the younger ones.”

“This year, I had the honour of sharing Bihuwan with nearly one million people in Assam and beyond—a heartfelt gesture of love and tradition, and a step to ensure our weavers receive a decent remuneration for their craft, “ he added.

The chief minister (CM) of Assam also revealed that he is ‘happy to send’ or gift gamochas to anyone for Bihu but they should let him know about it.

“Would you like to receive a Gamocha this Bihu—from the people of Assam? Let me know, and I’ll be happy to send one your way,” he wrote

To avail this precious gift from the Chief Minister of Assam, you can fill the Google Form- https://t.co/8DHtPey0Uq

You can also share your full name, postal address with pin code and phone number via email to [email protected]

People gifts gamocha during the festival of Rongali Bihu and this type of honourable present is known as Bihuwan.

Gamocha is an important heritage craft and pride of Assam. People gift to to elders and loved ones during Bihu as a token of appreciation to seek blessings and spread love and good wishes.

Besides Bihu, the people of Assam also offers gamocha as a mark of respect to guests or esteemed individuals during any special occasions in Assam.

Gamocha is a handwoven rectangular cotton piece of cloth with red borders and different designs and motifs depicting the flora, fauna and cultural symbols of Assam.

It got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the central government on December 13, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a candid conversation with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, has once said that the Assamese gamocha “soothes me whenever I am in pain”.

The PM said that he had never spent his childhood in luxury and rose to this stature in life by dint of his hard work

“After a hard day’s work, whenever I used to be in pain, the gamocha of Assam used to work as a pain reliever for me. And it does so even now,” he said.

“Whenever there was pain in my feet, I used to tie the traditional gamocha of Assam around my feet and it used to work wonders on me,” he added.