GUWAHATI: As a part of sequel of steps of the Assam government to lend a new dimension to education sector of the state and bringing about infrastructure development in 1000 schools by infusing Rs 5000 crore, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, visited five educational institutions in Guwahati and vowed to take steps for the infrastructure development of the schools to improve their academic environment.

Asaam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Sonaram Higher Secondary School, Cotton Collegiate HS School, Kamrup Academy HS School, TC Girls’ HS School and Gopal Boro Government HS School in Guwahati and inspected their existing infrastructure.

During his visit, the Assam CM asked the PWD to prepare blue prints for creation of new infrastructures in these schools keeping the provision of large open spaces and modern class rooms.

Visiting the schools in Guwahati, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government has taken a comprehensive step for infrastructure development involving 1000 high and higher secondary schools across the state.

Under the plan infrastructure development will be brought about in educational institutions with the right kind of intervention.

He, however, said that if any educational institution has building which is more than 100 year old, the government will render its help to preserve the building as heritage building under the plan.

Initially as an experiment, Assam government would take up 10 schools in and around Guwahati for their infrastructure development.

After the completion of work, government would take up 8-9 schools in each assembly constituency for their infrastructure development and accordingly 1000 such schools will be revamped with creation of new and adequate infrastructure involving the financial outlay of Rs 5000 crore.