Government working on plans to revive the lost glory of Bordoloi Trophy, says CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanata Biswa Sarma on Thursday unveiled the three Durand Cup trophies, namely Durand Cup, Shimla Trophy and President’s Cup in Guwahati.

The 134-year-old Durand Cup football tournament will be hosted in Assam from August 17 to September 4, 2022, for the first time as part of a Trophy Tour involving five cities.

Chief Minister Sarma termed the holding of the matches for the tournament in Assam a historic event for the people of the state.

The Chief Minister, lauding the armed forces for being patrons of the tournament, stated that the 131st edition of the Durand Cup is special in the sense that 20 teams, including 11 from the Indian Super League, will be participants.

Stating that football isn’t just a game but an emotion for the people of Assam, Dr. Sarma said that the government has been nurturing talents so that the country becomes a sporting superpower in days to come.

He further stated that all efforts are on to revive the glories of tournaments such as the Bordoloi Trophy in the state.

Speaking on steps taken by the government of Assam for the growth of sporting culture in the state, Dr. Sarma elaborated on measures such as the construction of new stadiums, coaching camps, employment opportunities for sportspersons, sports pensions, etc.

The event was also attended by Chairman of the Durand Organising Committee Lt. General K.K Repsawal, Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (101 Area) Lt. General KC Panchanathan besides a host of other senior officials from the armed forces and Assam government.