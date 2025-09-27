Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that the BJP’s election results were affected by the state government’s decision to focus on the tragic death of singer Zubeen Garg instead of campaigning.

Sarma explained, “Had the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg not occurred, the outcome might have been very different. We chose not to conduct any election-related activities in the last three days, prioritizing the situation over politics. If we had campaigned, we would have likely won 10 to 11 seats.”

Despite the setback from canceling the campaign just three days before the September 22 elections, Sarma said he was confident the NDA would still form the next council in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The BJP had contested the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections independently for the first time but had to stop campaigning due to Zubeen Garg’s death.

“The cancellation of our campaign right before the polls was a major blow. This could impact our results, but I am not concerned as an NDA partner will form the council,” Sarma said.

Sarma also criticized the Congress, accusing the party of supporting a leader he called “nothing but a Pakistani agent.”

He added that when the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi is released later this month, it will be clear who Congress has chosen as its leader.

“The SIT report will be presented in the state cabinet on October 4, after which we will decide the next steps. The people have already realized that this individual is a traitor to our nation. That’s why he could only secure 100-200 votes,” Sarma said.