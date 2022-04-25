Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered release of as many as 36 job aspirants, who were arrested for staging protest outside the Assam police headquarters in Guwahati last week.

According to a statement from the Assam chief minister’s office (CMO), Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the state police department to look into the case sympathetically and take steps for their early release.

The 36 job aspirants were arrested for demonstrating outside the Assam police headquarters in Guwahati last week, were demanding announcement of the results of the constable recruitment examination held in February.

115 people were detained by the police from the protest site, out of which, 36 were arrested.

A case was registered against the arrested job aspirants at the Paltan Bazar police station in Guwahati and were booked under sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.