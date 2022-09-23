GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, met representatives of the six “angry and disgruntled” communities of the state over the ST demand issue.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met representatives of Adivasi, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tai Ahom communities with regard to their demand for ST status.

Assam ministers Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu and Sanjoy Kishan were also present during the crucial meeting.

During the meeting, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the representatives of the six communities to look into their demand.

Notably, the six indigenous communities in Assam – Tai Ahoms, Morans, Mottocks, Chutias, Koch-Rajbongshis and Adivasis – were recently ‘ignored’ by the BJP-led central government and were ‘denied’ ST status, while several other communities in the country were granted the same.

The demand for ST status by these six ethnic groups of Assam is a long-standing one.

Following the non-grant of the ST status, members of the six communities in Assam had also taken to streets expressing resentment and anger towards the central as well as the state government.

Protestors staged demonstrations in different parts Assam, setting on fire effigies of PM Narendra Modi and also of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.