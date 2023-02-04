GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday interacted with members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) belonging to Assam who had taken part in this year’s Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

During the interaction, the chief minister inquired about the experiences they gained through their participation in the Republic Day parade.

This apart, CM Sarma also answered various queries of the NCC and NSS members regarding life, works, and motivations of the chief minister.

During the interaction, the chief minister appealed to the young NCC and NSS cadets to continue to work towards the process of nation-building by utilising the experiences gained during the preparations and practice for the Republic Day parade.

Sarma also appealed to them to write about their Republic Day parade experiences in their respective educational institutions’ magazines, souvenirs.

CM Sarma said this would inspire others and imbibe a sense of nationalism and patriotism.

The chief minister also responded to questions on success, failure, life-lessons, and motivations, among others.

He stated that life doesn’t always move forward on a straight lane but often meanders along a zig-zag path.

During the interaction, Sarma said the Government of Assam has been working on sports and youth policy and that NCC and NSS shall be given special attention in it.

As a token of appreciation, the chief minister gifted to each cadet a pair of tracksuit.