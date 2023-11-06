GUWAHATI: Opposition MLA in Assam – Akhil Gogoi – has accused chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of shielding the accused in the APSC (Assam Public Service Commission) cash-for-jobs scam.

Akhil Gogoi said: “It is now clear that the BJP government in Assam is trying to shield the accused in the APSC scam.”

“Most of the accused, including the prime accused Rakesh Paul, walked out of jail after Himanta Biswa Sarma became Assam CM,” said Gogoi.

He added: “This is a matter of grave concern.”

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia questions CM’s inaction on APSC scam report suggestions

Leader of the Opposition at the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia has questioned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s inaction on the suggestions of the report by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission on the APSC scam.

The Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission was constituted to probe the irregularities and malpractices in the conduct of the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in 2014.

Saikia pointed out that the commission had recommended the dismissal of the entire batch of officers selected through the tainted exam.

However, Chief Minister Sarma had expressed “reluctance” to do so, citing humanitarian reasons.

Saikia criticized the Chief Minister’s selective application of humanity, highlighting instances where he had not shown empathy in similar situations.

“The Chief Minister is shielding the people involved in the APSC cash-for-jobs scam, many of whom belong to his party. He is misleading the public with claims of humanity. I demand that he implement the commission’s recommendations and apply humanitarian principles consistently,” asserted Saikia.

In April 2022, the commission submitted its report on the 2013 APSC exam, exposing widespread irregularities and malpractices.

The commission recommended nullifying the selection of the entire 2013 batch and highlighted the irregular appointment of former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul.

Despite the commission’s findings and recommendations, the state government has yet to take any action.