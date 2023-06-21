GUWAHATI: The election commission of India (ECI), on Tuesday (June 20) published the draft delimitation proposal for the Northeast state of Assam.

According to the draft delimitation proposal, the assembly constituency of Jalukbari in Assam will be divided into three parts.

Notably, Jalukbari is the home constituency of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which he has been representing since 2001.

Reacting to the decision of the election commission to divide the Jalukbari constituency into three parts, Sarma said that he feels ‘saddened’ by the stipulation.

“The draft delimitation published by ECI today stipulate that the current Jalukbari constituency, which I have represented since 2001, will no longer exist as it has been divided into three parts. I am feeling very saddened by this news,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “However, I welcome the draft paper as it accurately reflects the sentiments of Assam.”

According to the draft delimitation proposal, there will be no change in the number of assembly or parliamentary constituencies in Assam.

While the number of constituencies in Assam legislative assembly will remain 126, the number of parliamentary seats from the seat will also remain 14.

Out of the total 126 Assam assembly seats, 19 seats will be allocated for scheduled tribes (STs) and nine for scheduled castes (SCs).

Similarly, out of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies from Assam, two will be reserved for STs and one for SCs.

There will also be an increase in the number of assembly seats by one from the district of West Karbi Anglong.

The number of assembly constituencies from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has also been increased from 16 to 19.

Notably, the election commission will receive suggestions and objections in regards to the draft delimitation proposal till July 11.