Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Thursday that authorities have identified a suspect involved in the blast, who is already facing multiple criminal cases in both Assam and Jharkhand.

“A major accident was averted in Kokrajhar last night. We have identified the culprit and will soon apprehend him,” Sarma wrote on X, uploading a video with updates on the Kokrajhar incident.

A major accident was averted in Kokrajhar last night. We have identified the culprit and will soon apprehend him. pic.twitter.com/5M7OEMEwqq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 23, 2025

“It is highly likely that the Assam Police will soon apprehend the suspect. The investigation will determine whether the person has links to any militant or extremist organisation,” the CM told reporters.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast damaged a section of railway track late on Wednesday night, October 22, narrowly averting a potential tragedy in Assam’s Kokrajhar district. Fortunately, no casualties occurred, as the train had already passed the affected stretch minutes before the explosion.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing the media, further revealed that the state “narrowly escaped a terrible accident.”

Sarma said, “Around 3 am, the DGP informed me that an IED blast had damaged a portion of the railway track. Thankfully, the loco pilot noticed the explosion site and immediately alerted authorities. Had he not spotted it, we might have woken up to very tragic news.”

Following the alert, Kokrajhar Police and Railway authorities swung into action, repairing the damaged track overnight. Train services on the route were restored early in the morning.

In the wake of the incident, Assam DGP Harmit Singh visited Kokrajhar on Thursday to review the situation firsthand. The DGP chaired a high-level meeting with senior officers and security officials at the 7th Battalion Police Camp in Charaikhola, where he instructed the force to tighten surveillance and enhance patrolling along railway lines and other vital installations.

“Security measures have been intensified across the district, especially near sensitive areas. Coordination among the state police, railway police, and central forces will be key to preventing future incidents,” the DGP emphasised.

The IED explosion, which occurred between Kokrajhar and Salakati stations, has raised fresh concerns about the safety of railway infrastructure in lower Assam.

Authorities are investigating whether the act was intended as targeted sabotage or part of a broader disruptive plan.