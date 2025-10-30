Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that October 30 will forever remain a dark day in the history of Assam.

The day marks sixteen years since the 2008 serial bomb blasts that killed 88 people and injured more than 500 across Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta Road, and Bongaigaon.

In a post on X, Sarma wrote, “October 30, 2008, will always be a dark day in the history of Assam as it witnessed the most dastardly attack on its soil. As we mark this solemn occasion, I pay my tributes to all those who lost their lives in the serial blasts and vow to never let Assam go back to those dark days.”

He recalled his role as Health Minister during the blasts when he helped arrange blood donations for the injured.

“Our government remains committed to ensuring such terror never strikes our land again,” he added, noting that Assam’s transformation from an insurgency-hit state to one of India’s fastest-growing economies is “a testament to the spirit of its people.”

The October 30, 2008, blasts, the deadliest in Assam’s history, struck busy markets and public places within 15 minutes, leaving behind burnt vehicles, damaged buildings, and several casualties.

The attacks were planned by Ranjan Daimary, then chief of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB). High-grade explosives like RDX, TNT, and PETN were used.

Daimary and 14 others were convicted in 2019 and given life imprisonment, a verdict upheld by the Gauhati High Court in 2022.

Survivors and families of the victims on Thursday renewed their demand for full rehabilitation.

For many, the pain still remains, reminding them that peace has returned to Assam, but the memories of that tragic day still remain.