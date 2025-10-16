Assam Career 2025 Gauhati High Court Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Gauhati High Court Assam in 2025.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Grade Translator in the Principal Seat in 2025. The post is for OBC/MOBC category.

Name of post : Junior Grade Translator

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Must have Master’s Degree from a recognized University in any official language of the State concerned under the jurisdiction of the Gauhati High Court.

2. Computer certificate for a minimum duration of 6 (six) months.

3. Due weightage will be given to Law Graduate.

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000-70000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 8000/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Age Limit : The maximum age limit for the candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC category will be 43

(forty three) years as on the last date of receipt of applications.

Selection Procedure :

Stage 1 : Written Examination (Descriptive type) for 100 marks of 2 (two) hours duration on Answer sheets testing the proficiency in English language and Assamese language

Stage 2 : Viva voce/Interview of 30 marks. Candidates in the ratio of 1:3 (3 candidates for 1 post) may get call to appear in the interview. A candidate shall have to secure atleast 60% marks in the interview i.e. 18 out of 30 marks in the interview in order to be eligible.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/

Last date for Submission of Online Application is 06.11.2025, till 05.00 pm

Application Fees : Rs. 500/- . Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) need not pay any fees. Last date for payment of fee is 12.11.2025, till bank transaction hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here