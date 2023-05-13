TEZPUR: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attended as Chief Guest the Karmabir Chandra Nath Sarma Centenary Death Anniversary observation programme held at the premises of Chandra Nath Sarma Higher Secondary School at Bihaguri in Sonitpur district.

Addressing the event, Assam Chief Minister Dr Sarma offered his tributes towards late Chandra Nath Sarma for his contributions towards the process of nation-building.

Referring to Chandra Nath Sarma’s death at the young age of 32 years, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said his achievements in the short span were extraordinary when compared with many who live much longer.

The Assam Chief Minister also spoke about the role of Chandra Nath Sarma in the nation’s struggle for Independence from British rule.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma added Chandra Nath Sarma was deeply influenced by the political ideology and works of Mahatma Gandhi, especially during the latter’s first visit to Assam.

Stating that Chandra Nath Sarma practised what he professed, the Chief Minister said Chandra Nath Sarma worked tirelessly during his lifetime in cultivating a sense of confidence among the students of the State during those days.

Drawing a parallel between Swami Vivekananda and Chandra Nath Sarma, the Chief Minister said just as Swami Vivekananda has been immortalized in public memories, Chandra Nath Sarma too has attained a similar status in the State owing to his contributions in various spheres.

The Chief Minister also declared that the Government of Assam would build a college to be named after Chandra Nath Sarma at Bihaguri.

The event was also attended by Assam Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal, Member of Parliament Pallab Lochan Das, Members of Assam Legislative Assembly Ganesh Limbu, Padma Hazarika, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Prithiraj Rava, among others.