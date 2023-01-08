GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, paid a visit to the day-long 57th Cross Country National Athletic Championship 2023.

The sports event is being held at held in Sualkuchi in Kamrup district of Assam.

The championship is organised under the aegis of the Assam Athletic Association.

Of the total of 669 athletes from all across the country who are participating in the event, 383 are males while 286 are females.

Speaking to the media at the site of the championship, the Assam chief minister exuded confidence that apart from providing a platform to the athletes to showcase their talents, the event would also motivate local youths of the area to look at sports as a career option.

He expressed his gratitude towards the residents of Sualkuchi in Assam for their eagerness in hosting the event.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also praised the Assam Athletic Association for taking the initiative of hosting the Cross Country Championship.

Secretary of Assam Olympic Association – Lakshya Konwar and other functionaries and distinguished guests were also present.