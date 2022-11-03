Guwahati: The Assam Police have arrested a 43-year-old Maulavi (Islamic religious cleric) from Silchar for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl student, police said.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said the incident took place on Oct 29, which came to light the next day after the minor girl’s mother filed a complaint with the police.

The girl narrated the incident the next day when her mother asked what was wrong with her after noticing their daughter in a traumatized condition.

“We send our daughter for religious studies like any other parents in the Islamic community. That day we noticed her in a traumatized state and she told us that the Maulavi touched her wrongly and also threatened her,” said the rape survivor’s mother.

According to police, a case was registered against the cleric under sections 447, 376 AB and 354 of the Indian Penal Code along with section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

SP Mahatta said that the cleric was on the run after the complaint but the police found and arrested him from the Kanakpur area of Silchar on Wednesday.