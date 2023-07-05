DHEMAJI: Sensation prevails at Jonai Moonmuni Chapori in Dhemaji district of Assam following a clash between two groups over a piece of grazing land.

According to reports, local farmers from six villages of Moonmuni Majiali equipped with sticks and machete and other sharp instruments attacked cattle rearers, who assembled for a meeting at Majiali Sar and attacked them leaving at least 19 persons injured.

Among the injured, eight were shifted to the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, while the rest were treated at the Jonai community health centre (CHC).

One Kanai Pegu (50), who was referred to AMCH in Dibrugarh district of Assam, succumbed to a head injury, while another person is battling for his life.

It is reported that the farmers allegedly indiscriminately attacked the cattle rearers and dispersed them from the area.

It may be mentioned here that two of the cattle rearers, who were present at the meeting, have been reported to be missing after the incident.

Meanwhile, a police team from Jonai police station in Assam, accompanied by SDRF personnel, reached the incident site and prevented further escalation of tensions.

They are also conducting search operations to trace the missing persons.

Jonai sub-divisional police officer – Bhargav Muni Das said that there was a long dispute between the farmers and cattle rearers of Moonmuni Majiali regarding demarcation of PGR land.

Assam revenue department officials at Jonai said that the local administration has taken steps to resolve the issues, conducted meetings with both parties.

However, the concerned parties are maintaining a rigid stand in regards to their claims and counterclaims.

The police in Jonai have registered a case regarding the incident and launched an investigation.

No person has been arrested in connection with the case till filing this report.